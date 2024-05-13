Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 42.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

BSX traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $72.86. 741,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,495,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average is $62.14. The company has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $74.39.

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,330 shares of company stock worth $5,682,434 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

