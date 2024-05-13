BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $42.28 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 263,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.12% of Extra Space Storage worth $42,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 31,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.67.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $147.76. The company had a trading volume of 60,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,912. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 144.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

