BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $40.53 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 307,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $40,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $725,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,965.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $725,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,965.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,928.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,462 shares of company stock worth $23,782,885. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

NBIX traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.79. The stock had a trading volume of 57,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $148.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.08.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

