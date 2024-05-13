BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $35.06 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.10% of Rockwell Automation worth $35,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $272.32. 76,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.12.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.31.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 201 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $55,777.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total value of $55,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,519.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,891,324. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

