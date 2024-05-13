BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $29.09 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $29,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after buying an additional 901,548 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,494.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 304,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,893,000 after buying an additional 285,047 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 921,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,718,000 after purchasing an additional 155,586 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,730,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,072,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR traded down $3.20 on Monday, reaching $268.28. 99,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,769. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $273.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

