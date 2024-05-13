BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,099 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.32% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $33,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 488.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $262.53. 45,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.06. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

