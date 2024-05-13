BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,481 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.35% of Tetra Tech worth $31,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 305.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $620,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.22. 51,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,783. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.29 and a fifty-two week high of $216.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

