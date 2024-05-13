BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 250,820 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 511.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,820 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.62% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $37,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,271,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,870,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,639,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,702,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:ITA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,344 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.85 and a 200-day moving average of $124.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.