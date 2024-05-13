BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 156,048 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 458,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,048 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $37,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $91.86. 240,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,674,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.51. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

