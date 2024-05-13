BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 130.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 501,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,597 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $32,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 21.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal by 10.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 163,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fastenal by 230.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FAST traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.79. 291,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,888,124. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

