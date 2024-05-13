BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 90,634 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,634 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.17% of Illumina worth $38,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 344.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.50. The company had a trading volume of 376,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.74. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $213.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.