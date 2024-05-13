BMO Capital Markets Trims Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Target Price to $6.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FATE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,221. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,933.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,462.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,548,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,207 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,825,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,680 shares in the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,171,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,847,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 842,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

