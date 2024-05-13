Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $16.59 and last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 170550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $2,333,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,311,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

