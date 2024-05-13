BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1052 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.27. 116,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,858. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $19.47.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

