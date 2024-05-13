BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:MQY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.14. 28,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,624. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

