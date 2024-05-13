BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MYI remained flat at $11.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 41,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,050. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

