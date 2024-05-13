BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MQT)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.2 %
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,249. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $10.67.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
