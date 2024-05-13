BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,781. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

