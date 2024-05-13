BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MUC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 99,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,158. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

