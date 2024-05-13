BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 143.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BCAT stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $15.97. 29,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,749. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30.
