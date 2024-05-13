BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Posted by on May 13th, 2024

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCATGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 143.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BCAT stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $15.97. 29,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,749. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,061,017 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $16,742,848.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,333,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,744,208. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,514,751 shares of company stock worth $23,787,926.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Dividend History for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.