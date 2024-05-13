BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 143.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BCAT stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $15.97. 29,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,749. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,061,017 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $16,742,848.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,333,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,744,208. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders bought 1,514,751 shares of company stock worth $23,787,926.

