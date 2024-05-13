Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BKH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Black Hills Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 326,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,816. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $65.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Hills

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 56.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 77.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

