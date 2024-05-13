Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP)

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 264.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SSP. StockNews.com raised shares of E.W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSP

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

E.W. Scripps stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $325.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.90. E.W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $615.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.00 million. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 39.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that E.W. Scripps will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 34.2% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,703,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 944,328 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 205,143 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,214,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 49,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 210,673 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

About E.W. Scripps

(Get Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.