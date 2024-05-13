Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NDLS remained flat at $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday. 44,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $124.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Noodles & Company by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 19,127 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 118,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 57,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.