Benchmark Cuts Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Price Target to $6.00

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GETY. Citigroup lifted their price target on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Shares of NYSE:GETY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,665. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Getty Images has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Images will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 33,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $153,941.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 261,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Getty Images news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 32,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $163,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at $268,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 33,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $153,941.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,276,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,677,587. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images during the first quarter worth $89,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Getty Images during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Images by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Images by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

