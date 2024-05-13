Beldex (BDX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.55 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $224.86 million and $6.55 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,952.95 or 0.04701888 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00052553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00018896 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00013568 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,941,089 coins and its circulating supply is 6,446,561,089 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

