Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,638,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 2,408,160 shares.The stock last traded at $13.94 and had previously closed at $15.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BANC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Banc of California in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Banc of California Trading Down 10.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $522.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 7,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $214,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 7,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,677.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,130 shares of company stock valued at $445,277. Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 793,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,817,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Banc of California by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after buying an additional 770,938 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

