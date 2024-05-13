Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,265 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.09% of Baker Hughes worth $32,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 44.0% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 38.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $32.41. 462,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,310,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.33. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

