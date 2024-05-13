AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Short Interest Up 127.1% in April

May 13th, 2024

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 363,800 shares, an increase of 127.1% from the April 15th total of 160,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,331,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.20. 1,683,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,509,355. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.50. AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $52.60.

About AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

