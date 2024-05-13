AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barclays

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Shares of AvidXchange stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43.

In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 69,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $914,030.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,183,941 shares in the company, valued at $133,918,824.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AvidXchange news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 4,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $52,417.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,428.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 69,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $914,030.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,183,941 shares in the company, valued at $133,918,824.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,010,167 shares of company stock worth $39,077,190 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange in the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

