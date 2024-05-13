ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at Scotiabank

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACO.X. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.92.

ACO.X stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$40.53. 110,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$32.90 and a twelve month high of C$45.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$37.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.59. The firm has a market cap of C$4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.67.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

