Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Short Interest Update

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the April 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Atco Mining Price Performance
Shares of Atco Mining stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Monday. 71,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,711. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Atco Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.
About Atco Mining
