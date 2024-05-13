Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Short Interest Update

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the April 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Atco Mining Price Performance

Shares of Atco Mining stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Monday. 71,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,711. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Atco Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.

About Atco Mining

Atco Mining Inc operates as a junior exploration mining company that engages in the sourcing and exploring of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the May lake mineral property located in the Province of Saskatchewan; and Salt properties located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

