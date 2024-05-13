ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded up $11.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $668.67. 2,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,416. The business has a 50-day moving average of $623.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.89. ASM International has a 12-month low of $365.78 and a 12-month high of $677.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 1.64.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 21.27%. Research analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $2.5568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from ASM International’s previous dividend of $2.27. ASM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

