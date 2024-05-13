Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 310.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,699. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $40.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Hongbo Lu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,883.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

