Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Purchased by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,000 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Arhaus worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Arhaus by 65.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 18.0% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 647.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARHS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Arhaus Price Performance

NASDAQ ARHS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. Arhaus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.48.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 8.30%. Analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Arhaus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

About Arhaus

(Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.