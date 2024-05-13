Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Down 54.3% in April

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the April 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Apollo Silver Price Performance

APGOF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. 19,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,593. Apollo Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.

Apollo Silver Company Profile

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,350 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 765 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

