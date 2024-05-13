Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Down 54.3% in April

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the April 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Apollo Silver Price Performance
APGOF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. 19,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,593. Apollo Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.
Apollo Silver Company Profile
