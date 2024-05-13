Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

APGE traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.73. 296,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,624. Apogee Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.79.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. Equities research analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.