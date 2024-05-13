Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.54

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.54 and last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 113973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $2,183,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 86,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

