Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the April 15th total of 212,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Antelope Enterprise Stock Performance
AEHL stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.54. 247,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,956. Antelope Enterprise has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93.
About Antelope Enterprise
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Antelope Enterprise
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.