Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the April 15th total of 212,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Antelope Enterprise Stock Performance

AEHL stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.54. 247,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,956. Antelope Enterprise has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

