Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for IGM Financial (IGM)

5/6/2024 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

5/3/2024 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00.

4/30/2024 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$42.00.

Shares of TSE IGM traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$37.48. The company had a trading volume of 44,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,448. IGM Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of C$30.34 and a 52-week high of C$42.02. The stock has a market cap of C$8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.80.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$768.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$773.00 million. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.7971746 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.66%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

