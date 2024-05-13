Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $310.54. The company had a trading volume of 404,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,936. The stock has a market cap of $166.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.44. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

