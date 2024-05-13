American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AIG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $80.40. The stock had a trading volume of 252,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,209. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average of $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in American International Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,014,000 after acquiring an additional 319,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,625,000 after purchasing an additional 77,874 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 21,279 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in American International Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 598,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,524,000 after buying an additional 98,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

