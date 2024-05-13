American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.53-5.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.61.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cfra reiterated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.14.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.52. 2,001,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,461. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average is $81.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

