ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.17

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.17 and last traded at $54.15, with a volume of 10109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.71.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

