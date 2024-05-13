AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,366,000 after buying an additional 4,723,876 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,135,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,070 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,574,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,793,000 after buying an additional 500,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,553,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,579,000 after buying an additional 33,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,699,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 88,482 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,241,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,987,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 365.00 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.00%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

