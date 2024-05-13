AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 16,832 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,832 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,965 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,085,406,000 after buying an additional 2,657,650 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,084.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,876,000 after buying an additional 2,469,344 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 21.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,421,000 after buying an additional 2,190,915 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 134.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,630,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,115,000 after buying an additional 2,085,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Shares of F traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,712,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,381,172. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

