AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 56.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $957.95.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total transaction of $55,292.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,539.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.2 %

LRCX stock traded down $10.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $904.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $529.95 and a 52-week high of $1,007.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $938.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $829.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.99 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 EPS for the current year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

