AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,444 shares of company stock worth $3,820,597 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $118.67. 545,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,294. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.08.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

