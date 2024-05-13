AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 32.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 12.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 11.0% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 12.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $721,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,410 shares of company stock valued at $90,940,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.4 %

ANET traded down $7.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $306.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,626. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.42 and a twelve month high of $316.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.