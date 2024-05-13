AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Invests $226,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $14,000,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,894,000 after acquiring an additional 815,083 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,001,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,426,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.39. 463,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,413. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $107.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.27 and its 200 day moving average is $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

