AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 229,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 45,603 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 226,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 107,921 shares during the period. Finally, Banta Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 188,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BSJR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,006. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $22.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.1248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

